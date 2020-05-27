San Jose fire burns garage, cars and displaces family

Firefighters dealt with a pesky garage fire that burned three cars in San Jose late Tuesday night.

Flames broke out at about 10:50 p.m. on Crater Lane and Danby Avenue, near Piedmont Hills High School.

Authorities said the vehicles and the garage were engulfed in flames when crews first arrived on scene.

All five people inside the home were able to escape. Firefighters knocked down the fire, before it spread to nearby homes.

The Red Cross is now helping the family find another place to stay, due to smoke and water damage to their home.

The family said because of the heat, they had left the garage door slightly open for ventilation, and a fan may have been on, but the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Authorities told KTVU that crews left the scene at about 1 a.m., but then returned because of a flare-up at 3 a.m..

Firefighters will now stay there through the morning, to make the fire does not start back up.