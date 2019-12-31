San Jose firefighter injured battling structure fire, multiple people displaced

article

A firefighter is recovering at the hospital after he fell into a basement while fighting a structure fire Tuesday in San Jose.

Multiple people are displaced, but everyone appears to have escaped the fire safely a San Jose Fire Department official said.

The one-alarm fire was reported at about 2:45 p.m. in the 100 block of S. 16th Street.

KTVU's Azenith Smith is at the scene. There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Bay City News contributed to this report.