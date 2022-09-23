San Jose firefighters battle industrial warehouse fire

San Jose firefighters battled an industrial warehouse fire early Friday morning, getting it under control before anyone got hurt.

The fire broke out on Archer Street in the Alviso neighborhood.

The flames grew quickly, and was burning near a marina and golf course.

By 1 a.m., crews were cleaning up.

Fire Capt. John Lee said it looked like some wood pallets and commercial trucking vehicles burned.

Firefighters aren't sure how the fire started. .