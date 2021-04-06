San Jose firefighters put out third fire at Wienerschnitzel restaurant

San Jose arson investigators were sent to see how a fire started at a Wienerschnitzel restaurant in East San Jose on Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported at the fast food restaurant on Story Road at about 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said is the third fire at the restaurant.

When they showed up, firefighters had to take a different approach to putting out the flames because of the unique features of the A-frame Wienerschnitzel restaurant.