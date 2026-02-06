San Jose gearing up for a weekend of big events before the Big Game

The Brief Football fans – locals and tourists alike – are mingling in the South Bay ahead of the Super Bowl. Planes, trains and automobiles are bringing droves of fans in to the Bay Area for the events leading up to the Big Game. Fans are taking in concerts, meet and greets and getting opportunities to see sports memorabilia.



In San Jose, they're gearing up for a big weekend of events to go along with the Big Game. And downtown is packed with fans and locals alike.

Getting to the Super Bowl

What we know:

One group of Seahawks fans parked downtown in what they call the "Beast Bus."

"We came all the way across two states, broke down eight times just to get the Beast Bus here," says Justin Smith, the Beast Bus organizer.

It was a smoother trip for those who flew. San Jose Mineta International was packed. And those headed to the Big Game were greeted with SWAG on arrival.

"I want to see everything I can see while I'm here. I've not been to this area before," says Kim Springer, a Patriots fan.

Meet & greets and memorabilia

Among the sights, the End Zone Experience at the San Jose Civic Center. It features memorabilia and meet and greets with players like Eric Wright, Frank Gore and Patrick Willis. Behind the scenes, we spotted a row of signed helmets from newly elected Hall of Famer Roger Craig. The event runs through Saturday.

"For us, we're bringing in some great athletes people want to meet and, hopefully fulfilling some childhood dreams," says Gabe Scarpelli with End Zone Experience.

Also, downtown there's a block party at San Pedro Square. And there's a massive concert in front of San Jose City Hall. Kehlani, fresh off two Grammy wins, will perform for about 12,000 fans. Dom Dolla takes the stage Saturday.

"We want people to feel they've had a Super Bowl experience without having to buy a ticket to the big game," says Tommy O'Hare, the 2026 Sports and Events director for San Jose.

Fans say they are taking it all in and leaving some of their hard-earned cash behind.

"Oh yeah, I did some damage. I dropped like almost a thousand bucks on some stuff," says Seahawks fan Andrew Wergeland-Rammage.

Meeting expectations

Officials in San Jose say this is exactly what they hoped Super Bowl Weekend would look like.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan says, "People coming downtown, rediscovering their downtown and having a good time and creating memories and being part of a Super Bowl experience that really wasn't here ten years ago when Super Bowl came to town."

In addition to the Kehlani show and the San Pedro Square block party, there is also an event at Santana Row and the Big Game Drone show all happening Friday night.

Saturday there are even more events, including Dom Dolla outside city hall.

