Thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of football gear from a high school in San Jose over the weekend.

Coaches at Santa Teresa High School said the theft happened as the team prepares for its opening game in two weeks.

"Pulled up, track shed was broken into, rolled up. I thought Coach Young had practiced, and then I noticed that the doors of our containers had been pulled off and emptied," said Chris Wilson, assistant head coach at the school.

This marks the second time thieves have burglarized the team's storage sheds in two years, taking helmets, pads, footballs, and other equipment.

Wilson discovered the break-in on Saturday morning.

"My heart just kind of sank. It's high school sports. They're taking away from the kids," he said.

According to Head Coach Steve Papin, the thieves made off with about $5,900 in equipment, the team's championship boombox, and about $4,000 in merchandise from the booster club.

"It wasn't like they took everything. It was just things that we were using for the kids out here on the field that we need, but it wasn't like a complete wipeout. Just a few things here and there that add up," said Papin.

Papin also said that copper wiring was stripped from the light poles on the playing field. Despite the setback, Papin's priority is getting his team ready for their upcoming game.

"We just motivated them, got them focused," said Papin. "It was hard the first day or two."

Police are investigating, and the school district said that the light repairs are complete.

Those wishing to donate to help the team recover the stolen items can click here.