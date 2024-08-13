Emerald High School in Dublin is a brand new campus that will welcome students on Tuesday for the first time.

It's a big deal, not just for Dublin, but for Alameda County.

Emerald High is the county's first public comprehensive school in 50 years.

That simply means that any district student can attend the school, regardless of grades or academic excellence.

It's a project that totaled $370 million, and it's still partly under construction.

When it's completely finished, there will be two three-story towers with the capacity to fit 2,500 students.

Now, one tower is open for instruction with about 1,000 students expected to attend this year.

The school is a necessary addition for Dublin.

Census data shows it was California's fastest growing city in the last 15 years.

Dublin saw a 58% increase in the population from 2010 to 2020.

And the city has approved more new housing in that same period than any other city in the Bay Area.