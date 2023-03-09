San Jose high school student stabbed off-campus

A San Jose high school student was injured in a stabbing off-campus on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. near Yerba Buena High School where the victim was a student.

A staff member at the school noticed the student off-campus, and that he appeared to be injured, according to the East Side Union High School District.

"School staff immediately called 911 and the student was transported to the hospital," the district said. "Police responded immediately and determined there was no ongoing threat to YBHS students and staff."

San Jose police said the victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities have not disclosed what led up to the incident.

No suspect information was provided.