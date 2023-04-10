San Jose hit-and-run collision leaves bicyclist with life-threatening injuries

article

San Jose police are at the scene of a non-fatal hit-and-run collision where a woman riding her bicycle was badly injured Monday evening.

Police said the crash happened in the area of North 1st Street and Interstate 880, just north of downtown. Police did not say what caused or led up to the collision. Their tweet around 9:30 p.m. said the cyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said there are road closures in the area and to use alternate routes.

A suspect vehicle description was not provided by police.

