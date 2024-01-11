Expand / Collapse search

San Jose hit-and-run crash leaves man badly injured

By
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose hit-and-run driver at large

San Jose police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who mowed down a pedestrian Thursday morning.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A hit-and-run in San Jose left a man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 6:43 a.m. in the area of Quimby and S White roads, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities said the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

Featured

Oakland hit-and-run leaves unhoused woman dead
article

Oakland hit-and-run leaves unhoused woman dead

A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in Oakland has been identified.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released. 

Officers have not provided a description of the vehicle or the hit-and-run driver.

Quimby Road was closed in both directions, from Lovewood Way to S White Road, while officers combed the scene for evidence. 

Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance video from nearby businesses that they hope will help them track down the suspect.

No further details were immediately released. 