San Jose hit-and-run crash leaves man badly injured

A hit-and-run in San Jose left a man with life-threatening injuries on Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 6:43 a.m. in the area of Quimby and S White roads, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Authorities said the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released.

Officers have not provided a description of the vehicle or the hit-and-run driver.

Quimby Road was closed in both directions, from Lovewood Way to S White Road, while officers combed the scene for evidence.

Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance video from nearby businesses that they hope will help them track down the suspect.

No further details were immediately released.