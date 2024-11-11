San Jose honors 100-year-old Army medic in Veterans Day parade

The streets of downtown San Jose on Monday were filled with music and military marching, featuring service members in uniform and a display of their weaponry.

For the 105th year, San Jose honored the nation's war service members.

"Supporting the troops. I have a lot of family members who are veterans. And so this is the best way to do it," said Tara De Bernardo, as she watched the procession with her 6-year-old daughter.

Amid a midday downpour, 100-year-old former Army medic Cpl. Al Alvarado, part of the troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, rode in a red Mercedes.

"I just try to forget," he said, his voice hoarse with emotion.

Now slowed by the passage of time and recovering from a recent fall, Alvarado speaks little these days. His eyes, and his son-in-law, do most of the talking.

"He has never talked about war. He doesn't want to talk about the war. He tells me little stories, but nothing to do with what he saw on D-Day," said Rod Terra Sr.

On June 6, 1944, the largest wartime amphibious landing in history unfolded as Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy in World War II. The operation proved successful as the Allies established a beachhead on the European mainland to begin the expulsion of German forces from France. Tens of thousands lost their lives at sea and on the beaches, where medics like Alvarado treated the wounded.

"They talk about the greatest generation. I think that the generation of Mexican-Americans and Latino-Americans is the forgotten part of the greatest generation. And we have to always honor these soldiers," said Karl Soltero, of the American GI Forum.

Decades on, Alvarado's silence and mournful stare spoke volumes.

"It was a sad thing. Hundreds of thousands of them were killed in Europe," Terra said, shielding Alvarado from the downpour with an umbrella. "What those guys went through, it was incredible... They don't want to remember any of that. That's why he doesn't remember, he doesn't want to talk about it."

As members of the Greatest Generation confront the sunset of their lives, the next generations are trying to pass on the meaning of Veterans Day beyond the annual November observance.

"I wanted to show them the sacrifices and the work that many people have put into the safety and survival of our country. And to show them how important that is and to value those that have come before us," said Rabbi Shaya Bernstein, standing on East Santa Clara Street with four of his children, watching the parade.

Alvarado, still recovering from his fall and head injury, said he wanted to attend the Veterans Day parade to honor the comrades he served with who died at Normandy.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.