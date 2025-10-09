Adult found dead at San Jose high school
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An adult was found dead at a San Jose high school Thursday morning, according to police.
Discovery on campus
What we know:
Around 7 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Independence High School, where they found an unconscious adult, police said. Firefighters pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Investigation underway
Dig deeper:
Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the death or the manner in which the person died.
No threat to public
What they're saying:
"There is no ongoing threat to the school or public safety at this time," the San Jose Police Department said.
The Source: Information for this story was sourced from the San Jose Police Department.