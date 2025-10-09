Adult found dead at San Jose high school

The Brief A person was found dead Thursday morning at Independence High School in San Jose, police said. First responders arrived around 7 a.m. and found an unconscious adult; firefighters pronounced the person dead at the scene. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the school or public safety, and the cause of death remains under investigation.



An adult was found dead at a San Jose high school Thursday morning, according to police.

Around 7 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Independence High School, where they found an unconscious adult, police said. Firefighters pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the death or the manner in which the person died.

"There is no ongoing threat to the school or public safety at this time," the San Jose Police Department said.