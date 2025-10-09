Expand / Collapse search

Adult found dead at San Jose high school

October 9, 2025
The Brief

    • A person was found dead Thursday morning at Independence High School in San Jose, police said.
    • First responders arrived around 7 a.m. and found an unconscious adult; firefighters pronounced the person dead at the scene.
    • Police said there is no ongoing threat to the school or public safety, and the cause of death remains under investigation.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An adult was found dead at a San Jose high school Thursday morning, according to police.

Discovery on campus

What we know:

Around 7 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Independence High School, where they found an unconscious adult, police said. Firefighters pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Investigation underway

Dig deeper:

Authorities have not released details about the circumstances surrounding the death or the manner in which the person died.

No threat to public

What they're saying:

"There is no ongoing threat to the school or public safety at this time," the San Jose Police Department said.

The Source: Information for this story was sourced from the San Jose Police Department.

San Jose