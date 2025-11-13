Expand / Collapse search

13 arrests in San Jose Kim Hung jewelry store heist

By
Published  November 13, 2025 3:51pm PST
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
Authorities have made five more arrests in connection with a jewelry store robbery in San Jose that left the 88-year-old shop owner wounded.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The number of arrests connected to a violent takeover robbery at a San Jose jewelry store that left an 88-year-old shop owner injured has risen to 13, police said.

Latest arrests

What we know:

San Jose police announced Wednesday that Dennis Campos-Torres, 22; Fati Johnson, 32; Jonathan Caruso, 25; Giovann Caliz, 32; and Keimaree Dews, 18, were arrested for their alleged roles in the Sept. 5 smash-and-grab robbery at Kim Hung Jewelry.

They join eight previously arrested suspects: Angel Herrera, Toddisha Mayfield, Zakhari Blue-Gordon, Tom Donegan, Jacques Samuel, Cisco Lutu, Amari Green, and Julian Gacutan.

Authorities said all 13 suspects were taken into custody between Sept. 22 and Nov. 6.

The robbery

The backstory:

Police said the group is accused of ramming a vehicle through the front doors of Kim Hung Jewelry, located in the 1900 block of Aborn Road, before storming inside.

Surveillance footage shows suspects smashing display cases, stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, and fleeing in multiple vehicles.

During the robbery, at least one suspect pointed a gun at an employee, police said.

Injured store owner

The 88-year-old store owner was knocked to the ground and assaulted during the incident.

Family members said he suffered a stroke and injuries from broken glass. He was hospitalized and later released.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the San Jose Police Department along with previous reporting.

