San Jose man accused of killing his mother

A 34-year-old San Jose man is accused of killing his mother, authorities said.

On Thursday at around 10:47 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 200 block of Shadow Dance Drive to investigate a report of a suspicious circumstance, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Responding officers found a woman at the home, unconscious and not breathing, authorities said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's son, identified as Roger Le, was also at the residence and was subsequently detained.

Le was arrested on suspicion of murder in his mother's death and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.