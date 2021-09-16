San Jose man arrested on suspicion of homicide

article

A 25-year-old San Jose resident has been arrested on suspicion of homicide. Police say Sherman Smith was the primary suspect in the death of a man who suffered a "traumatic injury" on September 6.

The victim, who has not been identified beyond his gender, was found in an apartment near San Jose City Hall around 10:45 a.m. At the time, police say the man was a victim of a homicide.

Police say that Smith was located and taken into custody on September 11. He was booked into jail for homicide.

Police say on September 6, they responded to the apartment after someone requested a wellness check at that location.

The motive and circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation.

The man's death is the 25th homicide in San Jose this year.

