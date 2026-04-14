San Jose man behind unprovoked knockout attacks on elderly victims, police say

The Brief San Jose police arrested 32-year-old Davit Martinez for a series of unprovoked assaults on strangers, including attacking elderly victims at a gym and a supermarket. The spree ended on April 12 following a domestic dispute involving a machete, which led to a barricade situation and a standoff with tactical officers. Martinez is facing multiple felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon; authorities believe there may be more victims and are urging the public to come forward.



Authorities have arrested a San Jose man for a series of random assaults against strangers, including an attack that left an elderly man unconscious at a local gym.

San Jose police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Davit Martinez. He was taken into custody following a standoff on April 12 and is currently held at the Santa Clara County Main Jail on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

San Jose police arrested 32-year-old Davit Martinez for a series of unprovoked assaults on strangers, including attacking elderly victims at a gym and a supermarket.

Timeline of unprovoked attacks

Timeline:

The violent spree began on Feb. 23 at approximately 2:20 p.m. at a gym in the 2300 block of McKee Road. Police said Martinez punched an elderly man in the face while he was exercising, pulled him to the ground, and continued striking him until the victim lost consciousness. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

A second incident occurred on March 8 at 6:50 p.m. in a supermarket parking lot, also in the 2300 block of McKee Road. Martinez allegedly approached another elderly man and punched him, causing him to fall. Witnesses reported that Martinez continued to strike the victim on the ground before fleeing. This victim required stitches at a local hospital.

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On March 9 at 11:31 a.m., officers responded to a medical facility in the 1900 block of Monterey Road. Police said Martinez, a patient at the facility, punched a man in the head, causing him to fall and lose consciousness before Martinez fled the scene.

Arrest

While investigators were searching for Martinez, officers responded to a dispute in the 600 block of Gittle Court on April 12. Authorities said Martinez allegedly attacked a family member and brandished a machete. He barricaded himself inside the residence but eventually surrendered after negotiations with tactical officers.

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Call for additional victims

What you can do:

Due to the unprovoked nature of these attacks, investigators believe there may be additional victims. The San Jose Police Department urges anyone with information or who may have been a victim of a similar incident to contact Detective Soria at 408-277-4161 or via email at 4793@sanjoseca.gov.