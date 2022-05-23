San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tests positive for COVID-19

article

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on Monday issued a statement announcing he tested positive for COVID-19.

In his statement, the mayor said he was feeling "under the weather this evening."

"I tested positive for COVID-19. I am thankful that my vaccination has prevented any serious symptoms so far. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated, mask up indoors, and utilize free [COVID] tests to help reduce the spread and the risk of serious symptoms."

Earlier in the day the mayor held a news conference on the calls for change related to public employee misconduct.