San Jose nixes Columbus Day, renames to Indigenous Peoples' Day

The San Jose city council officially changed the name of Columbus Day.

The Mercury News reported the council decided to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous Peoples' Day.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said he hopes to find a way to honor both indigenous people and Italian-American heritage on different days.

The Office of Racial Equity will talk with both communities and come back to the council with a recommendation next year.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is on Monday.

