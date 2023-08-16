San Jose officer shot during 'ambush' while responding to disturbance call

A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting a San Jose police officer who had been responding to a call about a family disturbance on Wednesday, according to the police department.

The officer is in critical condition, but stable, said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata at an evening news conference. Her name has not yet been disclosed.

Mata called the incident an "ambush" after two of his officers responded to a disturbance call from a home near Auzerais Avenue and Race Street at approximately 8:28 a.m. That neighborhood is west of downtown San Jose.

A woman had called to report that her husband was drunk and attempted to hit her.

Officers arrived at the two-story condominium complex that had an enclosed stairway leading up to a balcony that served as a primary entrance to the couple's residence.

"Shortly after arrival, officers made contact at the residence and immediately began taking fire from the suspect," a police spokesperson told reporters earlier in the day.

Mata said the suspect fired at the officers from the balcony landing, striking the female officer. The officer's partner was able to pull her from the line of fire and to safety.

Gabriel Mario Carreras, 44, was arrested for allegedly shooting a San Jose police officer on Wednesday morning.

Mata praised the officer's partner, saying, "his actions surely contributed to both of them surviving this attack."

The injured officer was rushed to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for treatment. She was the only person struck by gunfire.

Throughout the day, her fellow officers were observed entering and exiting the hospital.

Mata said she has 10 years of law enforcement experience and was the first female SJPD officer to be shot in the line of duty. However, she is the second officer to be shot in the line of duty this year.

After negotiations that lasted four hours, the police department confirmed at 1:17 p.m. that the suspect was in custody. He was identified as 44-year-old Gabriel Mario Carreras.

Mata called the suspect a, "coward and convicted felon with a gun that he should have never had."

Mata said the suspect has an extensive criminal history and was on felony probation out of Santa Clara County.

During negotiations, neighboring residents were evacuated from their homes as authorities tried to get the suspect to surrender.

Mayor Matt Mahan expressed his sentiments on social media, sharing that he is praying for the officer's swift recovery and "my thoughts are with her family during this unimaginably difficult time."