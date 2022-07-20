San Jose police arrest 2 after Vietnamese father killed in 2018

article

San Jose police homicide detectives have arrested two men for the homicide of a 54-year-old father of three young children nearly five years ago and the DA has charged them with both with murder.

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested 38-year-old Juvenal Arellano in Santa Clara County and 46-year-old Robert James in Stanilaus County for the shooting death of Khanh Kieu June 21, 2018, on the 3600 block of Misty Glen Court near Sylvandale Middle School.

The men were arrested last week.

Police would not specifically say what led detectives to the pair.

However, they re-issued an old news release, indicating that Arellano, James and a third suspect – a heavyset driver -- arrived at Kieu's home in a black, approximately 2012 Lexus ES350 sedan, and forced their way into his home.

According to police, the driver had a gun and did the actual shooting. He is still at large.

All three suspects then left the scene in the same Lexus. A neighbor's surveillance video captured some of what happened, including the Lexus at the house.

Despite the arrests, there were many questions left unanswered as to how police tracked down Arellano and James so many years later. And the exact motive and other key details have not been publicly disclosed.

At the time, family members Kieu was a doctor in Vietnam who immigrated with his family to the United States in 2013 with his family.

At the time of the crime, they told KTVU they had no idea why anyone would shoot him.

54-year-old Khanh Kieu, a father of three, was murdered in San Jose on June 21, 2018

That left neighbors to speculate that Kieu could have been the target of an attempted robbery or home invasion, though police didn't confirm that.

They also told KTVU that this was an unusually violent crime in their usually quiet neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov or 4201@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.