San Jose police arrest 3 men for alleged business burglaries

San Jose police said they arrested three men for a series of commercial burglaries that happened between March and October.

Marcelino Bejarano, 25, Santiago Cabuag, 25, and Ricky Bejarano, 23, allegedly broke into multiple businesses during the overnight hours and stole merchandise, cash registers, and ATMs. They were on the run for months, evading police.

The suspects would break through the front doors or windows using blunt objects and crowbars, or crash through with a stolen vehicle, officials said.

The three suspects used a white Odyssey minivan during the burglaries. Photo via San Jose Police Department.

The three suspects were known to use a white Honda Odyssey minivan during the crimes, until word got out, and the vehicle was subsequently torched, officials said. They allegedly started using a new Odyssey minivan after they burned the first one.

On Nov. 9 the San Jose Police Department took two of the three suspects in custody. They were booked in the Santa Clara County jail on several counts of commercial burglary.

On Nov. 22, they arrested the third suspect and booked him into jail for the same charges.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the San José Police Department Financial Crimes Unit at 408-277-4521.