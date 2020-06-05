San Jose police arrest suspect in fatal bicycle hit-and-run collision

Friday afternoon, San Jose police arrested Antonio Bolanos, 27, who they say caused a head-on collision killing one person, and injuring a second.

“What happened here is absolutely sad. It’s terrible. I can’t imagine you’re out there trying to do the right thing and stay healthy and enjoy your day. And then an accident happens,” said Sgt. Enrique Garcia, a spokesman for the San Jose Police Department.

Investigators say the crash happened Thursday evening on the nine-mile-long Guadeloupe River Trail, which stretches from Downtown San Jose to Alviso.

“It’s hard to believe someone got hit on the trail. It’s really easy to avoid hitting people,” said cyclist Emiliano Antone.

Police say Tom Fawcett was peddling south along the trail at the Tasman Drive underpass. While he and his riding companion were on the right side two-direction walking and riding path, the suspect, traveling the opposite direction, veered across the dividing line and plowed into the couple head-on.

Fawcett was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His riding partner suffered non-life threatening injuries. Bolanos then left the scene without rendering aid or calling 911.

“My fear is getting hit by a bike. So to hear that there was an accident that happened, that really worries me,” said cyclist Linda Schermeister.

San Jose city officials say fatal accidents on the Guadalupe River Trail are rare. But Thursday’s incident marks the second in two weeks. Last week, a 40 year old was killed when he and another cyclist crashed near the trail’s underpass at Julian Street.

“Usually on a bike when you crash, you may break your collar bone or get scraped up. But very unusual to have a fatality,” said Mike Sinyard, founder and CEO of Specialized Bike Company.

Investigators are checking how fast the cyclists were traveling before impact. San Jose officials say the portion of trail where Thursday’s collision took place is safe.

“I think we’ve taken prudent measures to stripe it appropriately. And as you approach the undercrossing from either side there’s a sign that communicates slope ahead,” said Yves Zsutty, division manager at the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation, & Neighborhood Services.

Police credit a witness with snapping this picture of Bolanas before he left, which ultimately led to his capture.