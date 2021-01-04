San Jose police at the scene of a shooting with one male victim

article

San Jose police are at the scene of a shooting where there is one male victim, officials say Monday night.

SJPD media relations tweeted about the shooting shortly after 8 p.m.

Police units are located in the area of North 1st and Rosemary Streets. The extent of the victim's condition was not immediately available.

Police said Rosemary St. is closed to vehicle traffic between N 1st and N 4th streets.

There was no suspect information.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more details become available.