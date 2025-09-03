San Jose police has a 100% homicide clearance rate

The San Jose Police Department's homicide unit is touting a 100% clearance rate over the last 3.5 years, and it's on pace to solve every case in the city for a fourth consecutive year.

SJPD points to three factors that are helping to maintain this milestone.

First, the low number of homicides, relative to other large cities. San Jose - a city of 1 million residents -- averages 33 homicides per year. There have been 18 so far in 2025.

Similar-sized cities such as Austin, Charlotte and Columbus, Ohio have much higher homicide rates.

Second, the department also credits a high level of trust from the community.



"Solving these cases is more than just a unit," said SJPD homicide unit commander Lt. John Barg. "It's more than the detectives up here. It is the men and women of the police department from patrol to communications all the way to detectives."



Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said his office has gotten convictions in 98% of the cases solved by police in the last few years.

And three, the police department says its ability to continue providing the department with access to the latest technology and appropriate staffing levels are also a major contributing factor to help solve homicides.