San Jose police investigate 19th homicide of the year

San Jose police on Monday said they are investigating the 19th homicide of the year.

A man was killed Sunday just after 4 a.m. in the 400 block of Queens Lane, police said.

He had been shot, and when officers found him, he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officer Steve Aponte said that he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The motive and circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934 or Detective Jize #4324 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4324@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283