San Jose Police investigating city's 30th homicide of the year

(KTVU and wire reports) -- A man was shot and killed in San Jose early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of South 10th Street just after 2 a.m.

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later..

Police will release the name of the victim following notification of his family.

This was San Jose's 30th homicide of the year.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting and have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to call the San Jose police homicide unit at (408) 277-5283 or crime stoppers at

(408) 947-7876.



