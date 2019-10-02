San Jose police investigating deadly overnight shooting

Image 1 of 3 ▼

One man was shot and killed in San Jose after neighbors reported hearing several gunshots.

The shots were heard about 11 p.m. near Williams Road and Keltner Avenue.

Neighbors called 911 and found a man shot at least once. He died on scene.

Police immediately closed off the area – blocking several streets - as officers interviewed people in the neighborhood.

One man named Gus said in Spanish that he's lived in the neighborhood for 20 years and it's a "little bit hot."

This is the city's 27th homicide of 2019, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant TJ Lewis or Detective James Cerniglia at the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.