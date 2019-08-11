San Jose police investigating fatal Saturday night shooting

A man was shot and killed in San Jose late Saturday night, according to police.

The shooting was first reported at 10:23 p.m. in the 1700 block of Story Road, Sgt. Enrique Garcia said.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.

There are currently no suspects, according to Garcia.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Jose police Detective Sgt. John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez at (408) 277-5283.