San Jose police investigating non-fatal shooting

San Jose police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police said one victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting happened at Lundy Avenue and Berryessa Road.

There is no known suspect and police do not have a motive, they said in a post on Twitter.

Bay City News contributed to this report.