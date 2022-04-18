Expand / Collapse search

San Jose police investigating non-fatal shooting

By KTVU staff
Published 
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2
article

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. 

Police said one victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive. The shooting happened at Lundy Avenue and Berryessa Road. 

There is no known suspect and police do not have a motive, they said in a post on Twitter. 

We will update this post when we have more information. 

Bay City News contributed to this report. 