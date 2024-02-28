San Jose police make arrest in 2018 triple shooting at La Vic

article

San Jose police on Wednesday said they had arrested a 26-year-old man on an attempted murder charge in connection with a triple shooting in 2018 at La Victoria Taqueria.

Police arrested Miguel Vergara Perez of Rohnert Park on Dec. 12 – more than two months ago. They did not say why it took them until now to announce his arrest.

He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted homicide.

As of Wednesday, he was not in custody under the name and arrest date that San Jose police provided, online jail records show.

Police said that homicide detectives reopened the case in November 2023 after developing new leads.

They said they identified Vergara Perez as the primary suspect, but they did not detail why.

At the time of the shooting nearly five years ago, San Jose police said they identified three suspects and they released photos and surveillance footage of two men and one woman.

The current announcement made no mention of any two other suspects.

Miguel Vergara Perez

The shooting occurred at the La Vic at 5015 Almaden Expressway on Aug. 9, 2018. Police found three men outside the restaurant had been shot. All the men survived and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The three men had become involved in an argument with two men inside the restaurant when the shooting happened. The group exited the restaurant and one of the suspects took out a gun and shot the trio, police said at the time. Police say based on comments made during the argument, they have reason to believe the suspects may be involved in some criminal street gang.

Multiple people were near the scene of the shooting, including a small child who was standing next to the suspect who shot the gun, according to police.

This is a different La Vic than the downtown taqueria where college football player K'aun Green was shot and injured by then-Officer Mark McNamara in March 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 and Detective Van Brande #4542 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide Unit via email: 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov at 408-277-5283.