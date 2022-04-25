San Jose police need help finding sexual assault suspect

article

San Jose police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a man accused of sexual assault, and have released a sketch of the suspect.

They said the unidentified man approached a woman near Summerside Drive on April 13, and initiated a conversation. The woman allegedly told the man she was not interested, and he then sexually assaulted her. She was able to fight him off and scream for help, officials said.

"We want to get this guy off our city streets," SJPD said at a Monday press conference. "He was very emboldened; it was a brazen act in the middle of the day."

The suspect was last seen running eastbound on Summerside Drive towards McLaughlin Avenue.

He is described as Hispanic male between 16-22 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and a black neck-gaiter. They said he has a buzz cut, brown hair and brown eyes, and is approximately 5’5"-5’6"tall.

Police said the victim did not know the suspect.

Police did not give details about any injuries sustained by the victim during the assault.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact the SJPD sexual assaults unit at (408)277-4102.