San Jose police officer stabbed while arresting suspect

A San Jose police officer was stabbed while attempting to take a person into custody. Officers were initially responding to a report of a person brandishing a machete. Both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized.



San Jose police officer was stabbed in the arm Tuesday morning while attempting to take a suspect into custody, according to police.

Initial reports of machete-wielding suspect

What we know:

Officers were called to the area of Coleman Avenue and Taylor Street around 9:49 a.m. after reports of a suspect brandishing a machete at an armed security guard at a business, the San Jose Police Department said.

The suspect tossed the machete and fled on foot.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspect and tried to take him into custody. During the encounter, the suspect stabbed an officer in the arm, police said.

Both the officer and the suspect suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to a local hospital.

A spokesperson for the police department, Officer Tanya Hernandez, said the suspect used another instrument like a knife to stab the officer. The suspect did not use the machete to stab the officer, she said.

Hernandez would not provide additional details on the suspect, but did confirm that he had an active felony warrant.

Mayor Matt Mahan reacts

What they're saying:

"How many more near misses do we need? Today, I’m praying for the quick recovery of our officer. Every day, I’m advocating for urgent action from the County to expand the mental health and addiction treatment we nee," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement posted to social media.

