San Jose police release video from La Victoria; acknowledge football player didn't bring gun

San Jose police on Tuesday released an edited video stemming from a brawl inside La Victora that ended with an officer shooting an East Bay college football player who was holding a gun he had grabbed during the fight.

Police initially rushed to the restaurant thinking the fight might be related to a homicide that occurred a block away.

Police acknowledge that K'uan Green did not bring a gun into the taqueria on March 27 – something the 20-year-old had said from the onset. However, they say he was shot because he did not heed officers' orders to drop the weapon.

Green's family has yet to receive an apology from the department.

Green, who played football for McClymonds High School in Oakland and now plays for Contra Costa College, was shot four times and has filed a federal suit against San Jose.

WATCH: Fight inside San Jose taqueria

And for the first time, Sgt. Christian Camarillo identified the officer who shot and injured Green as Mark McNamara, a 4-year-veteran who is on routine administrative leave.

Most everything else in the video was already reported, including the fact that a man named Bryan Carter, 30, of East Palo Alto was arrested for being a felon in possession of bringing a ghost gun into the establishment. Carter has been out on bail since his arrest.

The video includes narration from Camarillo and a mashup of other videos, including bystander video, surveillance video from inside and outside the restaurant and some body-worn officer video.

The audio on much of the video is lowered or is inaudible because of the police narration.

When Camarillo said the officers ordered Green to drop the weapon – which he had taken away from Carter after punching him several times and fracturing the bone around his eye – it is impossible to hear what police were saying at the time.

Green contends he didn't hear the officers as he exited the taqueria with the gun in his left hand.

At a news conference earlier this month, Green said the pain of being shot in the knee and abdomen was awful.

But worse, he said, was how he was treated for trying to wrest a gun away from inside the taqueria, hoping to avoid more violence.

Green said he didn't know anyone involved in the fight, but he was trying to break it up.

"I never thought I'd be in this position," Green said, wiping tears from his eyes with his left hand, which is in a cast. "It's surreal to me. I was treated like a criminal."