San Jose police say 'death investigation' appears to be suicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Tuesday ultimately concluded that their "death investigation" was a suicide.
Sgt. Enrique Garcia would not initally say more about the police activity on East Santa Clara Street, only that the area between 7th and 9th streets would be closed during the investigation. Later in the morning, Garcia said that this was a suicide and the department wouldn't be releasing any details.
Before that determination, video at the scene showed SWAT officers armed on top of a Bearcat and other officers hopping in and out of the armored vehicle. The sound of rubber bullets could be heard. About 3 a.m., police officers could also be heard yelling at someone to come out from a gray sedan parked nearby.
About 3 a.m., police officers could also be heard yelling at someone to come out from a gray sedan parked nearby. Nov. 26, 2019
E. Santa Clara Street between 7th and 9th streets were closed during a "death investigation." Nov. 26, 2019
San Jose police seemed interested in a dark sedan parked nearby. Nov. 26, 2019
Advertisement
San Jose police enter an armored vehicle. Nov. 26, 2019
Police did not immediately detail the "death investigation" on E. Santa Clara Street. Nov. 26, 2019