San Jose police seek woman who coughed on baby at Yogurtland

San Jose police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who they say intentionally coughed on a small child in a stroller. Doing so is considered assault and a felony crime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The woman is seen on surveillance video on the evening of Friday June 12 at the Yogurtland on Cottle Road in San Jose.

Police said that the woman was upset that a mother with her one-year-old child was not probably social distancing. The woman then took off her own face mask, got close to the child's face and then coughed two or three times.

Police described the suspect as a white female in her 60s, with a medium build, wearing a gray bandana, glasses, long sleeve shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants, and patterned tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call San Jose Police Department at 408-277-4161.