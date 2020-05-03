San Jose police shoot, kill homicide suspect armed with knife

article

A suspect in a fatal stabbing was shot and killed by San Jose police officers Sunday morning in what was the second officer-involved shooting in San Jose in less than two days, police said.

Police responded at 8:17 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of North Autumn Street and Julian Street, just west of downtown San Jose, on multiple reports of a man being stabbed. They arrived to find a man in the middle of the intersection suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Officers also located the suspect at the scene, armed with a knife. Officers ordered the man to drop the knife; the suspect did not comply. One officer used a weapon "less lethal" than a firearm, police said, but the knife-wielding suspect was not deterred.

The suspect then came at the officers, who ultimately discharged their firearms in response, police said. Both the suspect and the stabbing victim were pronounced dead at the scene; the officers were not injured.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation. The San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, the San Jose City Attorney's Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor also are monitoring the case.

The officers, whose body worn cameras were activated during the incident, will be placed on routine paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information about the stabbing and events that followed is asked to contact Detective Sgt. John Cary or Detective Elizabeth Ramirez at (408) 277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the "Submit a Tip" link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

San Jose police officers on Friday night fired at a suspect who drew a firearm during an encounter in East San Jose, but nobody was injured, according to police.

Bay City News contribued to this report.