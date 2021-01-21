San Jose police shoot, kill man believed to be connected to Gilroy homicide

San Jose police on Thursday killed a man who was a "person of interest" in Gilroy a homicide and who was also being looked at for other shootings and weapons violations, police said.

This is the first officer-involved shooting of the year.

At a news conference, Sgt. Christian Camarillo wouldn't identify the man who was killed, or whether he was armed when he got into a "confrontation" with more than one officer at an apartment complex in the 200 block of La Pala Drive at McKee Road.

Police reported the shooting about 11 a.m.

But "obviously he was an ongoing threat," Camarillo said, declining to give any more detail. "We're dealing with a very, very dangerous individual here."

After officers fired, the man was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Camarillo said the man was a person of interest in an unknown Gilroy homicide, as well as a series of shootings in Gilroy and Morgan Hill. He said he also had an arrest warrant for weapons violations in San Jose.

Camarillo did not provide details as to what led police to police to suspect the man of so many crimes. He also did not say what led to the confrontation before the man was killed.

"There's obviously a lot more to come in this investigation," he said. "It will take several more hours to share more details."

The department said no officers were injured and there are no outstanding suspects.

The San Jose Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting. The incident happened Thursday in the area of La Pala Dr and McKee Rd. Expand