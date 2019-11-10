San Jose police shoot, kill passenger during traffic stop on Highway 85

San Jose police on Saturday shot and killed a passenger in a car pulled over by officers, a man police said was wanted on an outstanding warrant and who "produced" a handgun when officers approached.

The driver of that car has been taken into custody, police said.

At about 3:10 p.m. Saturday, San Jose police officers conducted a vehicle stop on southbound Highway 85, north of Winchester Boulevard near where the city limits of Saratoga, Campbell and Los Gatos converge. Police Officer Gina Tepoorten said the passenger showed a handgun; one officer fired at the suspect, striking him at least once. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, Tepoorten said.

San Jose homicide detectives are questioning the driver of the vehicle, who was not injured.

The identity of the suspect will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after they confirm the suspect's identity and notify next of kin, Tepoorten said.

Southbound Highway 85 was closed from Saratoga Avenue in Saratoga to Winchester Boulevard in Los Gatos, Tepoorten said.

The officer who fired the deadly shots will be placed on routine paid administrative leave.

Advertisement

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit are conducting a joint criminal investigation of Saturday's shooting.

The San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, the City Attorney's Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor are monitoring the case.

Anyone with information connected to this incident is asked to call San Jose police Detective Sgt. TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker at (408) 277-5283.