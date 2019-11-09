Man killed in officer-involved shooting on Highway 85 in San Jose, severe traffic delays reported
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police department is investigating an officer-invovled shooting that claimed the life of an adult male. The shooting took place Saturday afternoon on southbound Highway 85, north of Saratoga Avenue in San Jose.
No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Officer Gina Tepoorten of the San Jose police department.
No further information was immediately available.