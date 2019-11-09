Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in officer-involved shooting on Highway 85 in San Jose, severe traffic delays reported

By Duncan Sinfield
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
SJPD
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police kill man in officer-involved shooting

The police agency has yet to release additional details about the shooting.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose police department is investigating an officer-invovled shooting that claimed the life of an adult male. The shooting took place Saturday afternoon on southbound Highway 85, north of Saratoga Avenue in San Jose.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to Officer Gina Tepoorten of the San Jose police department.

No further information was immediately available. 