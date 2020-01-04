San Jose Police shoot man attempting to ignite nozzle of gas pump

San Jose Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning, authorities said.

The confrontation happened at about 7:15 a.m. at an ARCO fuel station located at Quimby Road, near Capitol Expressway.

According to police, a hispanic man was using a lighter and attempting to ignite paper in the nozzle of the gas pump. The man was armed with a metal bar and charged at the officers.

Police shot the suspect, who was then taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition. One officer suffered a minor injury.

A section of Quimby Road was cordoned off, as investigators went over the scene to try to determine what happened.

Police say that body-worn cameras were activated during the shooting, and that the officers involved will be placed on routine paid administrative leave.

On Saturday afternoon, police announced that Chief Eddie Garcia will provide a statement to the media on Monday, January 6 at 3:00 p.m.

