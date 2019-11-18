San Jose police standoff near university ends after 12 hours

A standoff with a man who was possibly armed and ran into a house near San Jose State University ended Tuesday morning after 12 hours, police said.

At 5:36 p.m. the suspect was taken into custody, according to police spokeswoman Gina Tepoorten. She did not say anything more.

The incident began at about 5:40 p.m. when officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving weapons at the home in the 100 block of South Eighth Street.

Overnight, officers had blocked off the house and a team was trying to convince the man to come out. It wasn't clear if there had been anyone else in the house. Police did not disclose whether in fact the man had been armed.

San Jose Police Department are in a standoff with a man who may have a gun Monday night.

