The union for San Jose police officers has called for beefed-up security to watch over Mayor Matt Mahan after an incident in which his guard was attacked by a pedestrian.

Steve Slack, president of the San Jose Police Officers Association, wants at least two police officers assigned to the mayor's security detail, up from one.

The viral incident involving Mahan's security detail happened last Wednesday while the mayor was conducting an interview with a local TV station at South First and East San Fernando streets. Mahan was accompanied by his staff and an officer in plainclothes assigned when they were approached by a man.

Police said the suspect, 35-year-old Wesley Pollard, displayed "erratic behavior" before growing hostile and shouting profanities towards the mayor and his team.

A restaurant owner in the area said the suspect was asked to move to the side but refused to. He said the suspect became upset and that's how the fight began.

Acting Chief of Police Paul Joseph said the plainclothes officer was punched repeatedly in the face and hospitalized. He was released. His name has not been released.

Rev. Jethroe Moore, president of NAACP Silicon Valley chapter has criticized how quickly the altercation escalated and that the involved officer should have identified himself as law enforcement. He also said there was no legal basis for asking Pollard to move as he was on a city street and that the officer should have reacted with a "more measured response,",the San Jose Spotlight reported.

Slack slammed Moore, saying that the officer "repeatedly identified himself and deescalated as he was trained while being attacked. He did not reach for a weapon and in fact, when a tire iron was thrown toward the officer and he caught it, he did not use it, he discarded it. His actions were commendable, and Mr. Pollard’s actions were clearly out of line, period."

Experts say the scene played out highlights the increasing dangers faced by elected leaders and those assigned to protect them.

University of New Haven lecturer Bobby McDonald is a retired Secret Service agent who worked as President Joe Biden's security detail. He said the San Jose officer had to make a split-second decision facing multiple variables in an increasingly violent world.

Slack also pointed to the break-in at the home of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass with her and her family inside. District Attorney George Gascón has said it appears the mayor was targeted.