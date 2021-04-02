San Jose seek Mercedes driver after woman in wheelchair dies
article
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A woman who uses a wheelchair has died after she was hit by a car that immediately drove away from the scene, San Jose police said.
She was in the crosswalk at Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a white Mercedes CLS struck her, police said.
Medics took her to a hospital where she died.
This is San Jose's 10th traffic fatality this year:
Police are asking anyone with information to call them.