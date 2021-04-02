San Jose seek Mercedes driver after woman in wheelchair dies

article

A woman who uses a wheelchair has died after she was hit by a car that immediately drove away from the scene, San Jose police said.

She was in the crosswalk at Monterey Highway and Curtner Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Thursday when a white Mercedes CLS struck her, police said.

Medics took her to a hospital where she died.

This is San Jose's 10th traffic fatality this year:

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

