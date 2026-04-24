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San Jose sees another pedestrian death this week

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Published  April 24, 2026 1:49pm PDT
San Jose
KTVU FOX 2

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Mabury Road in San Jose.
    • The crash is the city’s eighth pedestrian death of 2026 and comes days after a toddler was killed in a separate incident.
    • Police closed part of Mabury Road as they investigated the fatal collision.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose has recorded another fatal crash involving a pedestrian this week. The latest incident occurred Friday.

Crash details

What we know:

The collision occurred around 9:16 a.m. in the 1400 block of Mabury Road, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

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Victim

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Road closures

Why you should care:

Officers closed Mabury Road from Taylor Street to Berryessa Station Way while they investigated.

Recent fatal crash

The fatal collision comes three days after a taxi driver struck and killed an 18-month-old boy in the 2100 block of Canoas Garden Avenue.

Yearly totals

Friday’s crash marked San Jose’s eighth pedestrian death of 2026 and 16th fatal crash of the year.

The Source: The San Jose Police Department

San Jose