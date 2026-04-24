San Jose sees another pedestrian death this week

The Brief A pedestrian was killed Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on Mabury Road in San Jose. The crash is the city’s eighth pedestrian death of 2026 and comes days after a toddler was killed in a separate incident. Police closed part of Mabury Road as they investigated the fatal collision.



San Jose has recorded another fatal crash involving a pedestrian this week. The latest incident occurred Friday.

Crash details

What we know:

The collision occurred around 9:16 a.m. in the 1400 block of Mabury Road, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

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Victim

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Road closures

Why you should care:

Officers closed Mabury Road from Taylor Street to Berryessa Station Way while they investigated.

Recent fatal crash

The fatal collision comes three days after a taxi driver struck and killed an 18-month-old boy in the 2100 block of Canoas Garden Avenue.

Yearly totals

Friday’s crash marked San Jose’s eighth pedestrian death of 2026 and 16th fatal crash of the year.