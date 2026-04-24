San Jose sees another pedestrian death this week
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose has recorded another fatal crash involving a pedestrian this week. The latest incident occurred Friday.
Crash details
What we know:
The collision occurred around 9:16 a.m. in the 1400 block of Mabury Road, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
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Victim
The pedestrian died at the scene.
Road closures
Why you should care:
Officers closed Mabury Road from Taylor Street to Berryessa Station Way while they investigated.
Recent fatal crash
The fatal collision comes three days after a taxi driver struck and killed an 18-month-old boy in the 2100 block of Canoas Garden Avenue.
Yearly totals
Friday’s crash marked San Jose’s eighth pedestrian death of 2026 and 16th fatal crash of the year.
The Source: The San Jose Police Department