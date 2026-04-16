Sister of missing Oakland woman holds on to hope Amy Hillyard is still alive in new video

The Brief A new video was released this week by Amy Hillyard's sister Alexandra. The younger sister says she is holding on to hope her sister is still alive. Amy Hillyard was last seen in Oakland on March 25. She is the co-owner of Farley's Coffee and is very involved in her community. The family has offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Amy's safe return home.



The sister of Amy Hillyard, the Oakland coffee-shop owner who went missing more than three weeks ago, released a touching video this week about her sister's disappearance. She said she had a dream about her sister and that it gives her hope she's still out there and still alive.

Missing Oakland woman Amy Hillyard and her sister Alexandra.

Desperate for information

"Amy, I had a dream the other night that you're alive and that you're OK. I know that it was just a dream, but it gave me hope," her sister Alexandra said. "I pray that wherever you are, you are safe."

She went on to say that all of her sister's loved ones are desperate for information.

"Myself, Chris, the girls…our whole family and your incredible friends. You have always been by my side. My cool big sister, my maid of honor and beloved auntie to my two young children," said the younger Hillyard. "You have touched every single part of my life, and you have made it better with your wisdom and grace. You are adored by so many people."

The video shows a photo montage of the sisters sharing memories at the wedding, on the beach, and enjoying the outdoors.

"Life is so confusing and so painful without you, and the unknowing is becoming unbearable," said Hillyard.

She then asks if anyone is with or has seen her sister, to please contact them and let them know she is OK. The video closes with her telling her sister she loves her and that she hopes to see her soon.

Search efforts continue

The 52-year-old co-owner of Farley's Coffee went missing on March 25. She is considered at risk due to an undisclosed medical condition. She was last seen on the 500 block of Radnor Road at around 2 p.m.

The Oakland Police Department said there is video footage of Hillyard at Dimond Park later that same day at around 4:30 p.m. She was alone and was wearing a white short-sleeved top, light-colored jeans, and white sneakers with black stripes.

Over the Easter holiday, the family thanked the community for the continued search parties where hundreds of people have combed areas including the Oakland hills along Skyline Boulevard. The OPD has also canvassed the area.

The next high-profile search effort is set for this Saturday, April 18, where Hillyard's husband and volunteers with the Bring Amy Home community will gather at Farley's East coffee shop in Oakland. Volunteers will fan out across neighborhoods as well as trails Amy is known to have hiked along. The coffee shop is located at 33 Grand Avenue in Oakland. Opening remarks will be made at 10 a.m.

Missing Oakland woman Amy Hillyard and her sister Alexandra.

"Amy and I always talked about how Farley’s is more than just a place to grab a cup of coffee. It’s a place for community. I’ve been so grateful for the support of the community in the effort to bring Amy home. It’s only fitting to gather at Farley’s to express my deep appreciation and continue the search for her," Amy's husband Chris Hillyard said.

Last week, Hillyard's husband spoke out in a video about his wife's disappearance.

"Amy's superpower is to bring out the best in people. She made me a better person. She makes most people she comes in contact with a better person," he said at the time. "She's able to bring out everyone's superpowers. Now we need those powers to bring her home."

Missing Oakland woman Amy Hillyard and her sister Alexandra.

He spoke of her ability to bring people together and her community involvement.

Hillyard served on nonprofit boards and community projects and is board president of the Piedmont East Bay Children's Choir. Those who know her said she is an avid hiker.

Reward offered

Hillyard's family is offering a $10,000 reward that leads to her safe return home. The family encourages anyone with information to contact OPD's Missing Person's Unit at 510-238-3641.

The Source Video release by Amy's sister, Alexandra, and previous KTVU reporting.