Berkeley paraclimber racing against time, vision loss ahead of World Cup

The Brief Elite Competitor: Berkeley’s Rayaan Hassan Mohammadi is training for the World Climbing Para Series after taking 2nd place at both U.S. and Canadian Nationals this year. Vision Loss: Diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa in high school, the former soccer star is now legally blind and racing to compete before losing his sight entirely. Financial Hurdle: Mohammadi is seeking sponsors to cover the $50,000 cost of the international circuit. Personal Toll: He continues to train while his family is caught in the U.S.-Iran war, making focus and communication difficult.



A world-class paraclimber from Berkeley is preparing for the international stage, competing not only against the best athletes in the world but against a rare condition that is slowly taking his sight.

Rayaan Hassan Mohammadi, 45, is currently training for the World Climbing Para Series. He is slated to represent the United States at five events across the globe this year, an opportunity he is determined to seize before his vision fades completely.

From the soccer pitch to the peaks

Mohammadi’s journey to the top of the climbing world began with a devastating loss. As a young man in Iran, he was a rising star at a semi-professional soccer academy. Those dreams were cut short in high school when he was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP).

"That was my life, school and soccer, playing all the time," said Mohammadi. "And of course I was depressed for a while."

The disorder causes a progressive loss of vision. Mohammadi describes his current sight as looking through a narrow lens. "Like looking at you right now, looking at your eyes, I can’t see your mouth," he explained.

He eventually turned to mountaineering and climbing, but it wasn't until 2024 that he discovered the world of competitive paraclimbing after walking into a local indoor gym. There, he saw athletes with various disabilities scaling walls, which inspired him to compete.

Climbing for a cause

This year, Mohammadi has already proven he belongs on the podium, securing second-place finishes at both the U.S. National and Canadian National events.

However, competing at a global level carries a heavy price tag. Mohammadi says a full year of training and competing at the World Climbing Para Series' five events costs approximately $50,000.

"My goal is to compete in all of them if I’m able to find sponsors and raise money for them," said Mohammadi.

Beyond the financial strain, Mohammadi faces a significant emotional toll. His family is currently back home in Iran, caught in the middle of the escalating U.S.-Iran war. He is only able to speak to them sparingly on the phone.

"Mom, is everybody alive? Just imagine," Mohammadi said of his calls home. "It’s really tough for me to compete honestly. Like I have to work on myself every day."

A closing window

Mohammadi is acutely aware that his time in the sport is limited. He knows that the visual "puzzles" he solves on the climbing wall will only become more difficult as his condition progresses.

"It’s going to get harder and harder and harder," said Mohammadi. "The things that I see right now, it’s not going to be like that next year."

This weekend, Mohammadi will be in Reno competing in a regional competition as he tunes up for the World Climbing Para Series.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Rayaan Hassan Mohammadi's efforts to represent the U.S. abroad. It has been established to help with his competition and travel expenses.

The Source Interview with Rayaan Hassan Mohammadi