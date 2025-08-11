Five arrested after police find illegal 'magic mushrooms' at San Jose smoke shops

article

Five people in San Jose were arrested after officers found hallucinogenic mushrooms, cannabis and nitrous oxide at several smoke shops across the city, police announced Monday.

Police say officers served search warrants on Aug. 6 at four San Jose businesses: Grizzly's Smoke Shop, E. Side Smoke Shop, JT's Smoke Shop, and McKee Smoke Shop.

During the searches, they found 74 pounds of cannabis products, 40 pounds of psylocibin mushrooms, 426 cylinders of nitrous oxide, $11,000 in cash and one firearm.

The searches at the four businesses occurred after the department received complaints over illegal business operations from community members and a city councilmember.

Police arrested five men. Two were booked into county jail and the other three received citations for drug-related crimes, according to police.

Business and property owners will also be issued citations for selling cannabis products without licensing, authorities say.

"If you sell illegal drugs under the cover of a retail counter, we will find you," San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph said in a statement. "If you think a 'Smoke Shop' sign makes you untouchable, it doesn’t."

Police have not identified the men they arrested.