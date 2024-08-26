San Jose State student found dead in dorm room

article

The Brief The student was found dead in their dorm room at Spartan Village on the Paseo. The university said the incident was isolated and the cause of death has not been determined. The student has not been publicly identified.



A student at San Jose State University was found dead in their dorm room over the weekend, the university confirmed.

The student, whose identity has not been released, was discovered at Spartan Village on the Paseo.

"This loss is heartbreaking and devastating for our close-knit San José State community, especially at the beginning of a new academic year. This was an isolated incident and the cause of death is unknown at this time," the university wrote in a statement.

The incident posed no threat to other student residents or the campus community.

The housing complex, a former hotel converted into 679 student beds, opened in mid-August.