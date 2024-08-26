Expand / Collapse search

San Jose State student found dead in dorm room

Published  August 26, 2024 4:05pm PDT
San Jose State
KTVU FOX 2
People walk past Tower Hall on the San Jose State University campus

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A student at San Jose State University was found dead in their dorm room over the weekend, the university confirmed.

The student, whose identity has not been released, was discovered at Spartan Village on the Paseo.

"This loss is heartbreaking and devastating for our close-knit San José State community, especially at the beginning of a new academic year. This was an isolated incident and the cause of death is unknown at this time," the university wrote in a statement.

The incident posed no threat to other student residents or the campus community.

The housing complex, a former hotel converted into 679 student beds, opened in mid-August.