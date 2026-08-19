Expand / Collapse search

Human skeletal remains found in San Jose under investigation

By
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose
Updated August 19, 2026 3:47 PM PDT Published August 19, 2026 12:38 PM PDT
Police activity in San Jose
Police activity in San Jose

Police activity in San Jose

Authorities are investigating in the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bayliss Drive.

The Brief

    • San Jose police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bayliss Drive following a report of suspicious circumstances.
    • The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has taken over the case.
    • Authorities have not released the identity of the remains or determined the cause or manner of death.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating human skeletal remains found in San Jose after officers initially responded to a report of suspicious circumstances.

Remains found

What we know:

At 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bayliss Drive after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officials later determined that human skeletal remains had been found.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office took over the investigation.

Featured

Man arrested for allegedly setting Richmond house fire that killed 2 relatives
article

Man arrested for allegedly setting Richmond house fire that killed 2 relatives

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of murder and two counts of arson causing injury, and his bail was set at $2.5 million.

Authorities search area

On Wednesday, authorities were seen canvassing along southbound Santa Teresa Boulevard from Bayliss Drive to Bailey Avenue, where the came upon a black bag. They examined the contents of the bag before it was put into the back of a vehicle.

Identity, cause of death unknown

What we don't know:

The medical examiner-coroner's office has not released the identity of the person or revealed the cause or manner of death.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department and aerial footage.

San Jose