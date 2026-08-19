Human skeletal remains found in San Jose under investigation
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating human skeletal remains found in San Jose after officers initially responded to a report of suspicious circumstances.
Remains found
What we know:
At 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bayliss Drive after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Officials later determined that human skeletal remains had been found.
The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office took over the investigation.
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Authorities search area
On Wednesday, authorities were seen canvassing along southbound Santa Teresa Boulevard from Bayliss Drive to Bailey Avenue, where the came upon a black bag. They examined the contents of the bag before it was put into the back of a vehicle.
Identity, cause of death unknown
What we don't know:
The medical examiner-coroner's office has not released the identity of the person or revealed the cause or manner of death.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the San Jose Police Department and aerial footage.