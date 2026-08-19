Human skeletal remains found in San Jose under investigation

The Brief San Jose police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered near Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bayliss Drive following a report of suspicious circumstances. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has taken over the case. Authorities have not released the identity of the remains or determined the cause or manner of death.



Authorities are investigating human skeletal remains found in San Jose after officers initially responded to a report of suspicious circumstances.

Remains found

What we know:

At 3:48 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bayliss Drive after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officials later determined that human skeletal remains had been found.

The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office took over the investigation.

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Authorities search area

On Wednesday, authorities were seen canvassing along southbound Santa Teresa Boulevard from Bayliss Drive to Bailey Avenue, where the came upon a black bag. They examined the contents of the bag before it was put into the back of a vehicle.

Identity, cause of death unknown

What we don't know:

The medical examiner-coroner's office has not released the identity of the person or revealed the cause or manner of death.