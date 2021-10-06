San Jose to restrict residents from watering outdoors to twice a week

The city of San Jose is taking some dramatic steps to reduce water use during California's historic drought. On Wednesday, Mayor Sam Liccardo, joined by state leaders, said he will be introducing a measure to restrict residents from watering outdoors to twice a week.

The mayor said he's taking this step because there is significant risk the drought will get worse next year.

The mayor said the city is also working on reviving a ban on installing lawns in new developments to promote drought-tolerant landscaping.

City and state leaders asked every San Jose resident to do their part to conserve water.

"The most cost-effective way to find more water is to save the water we've got. So conservation is our path in the near term. We'll continue to look for ways to invest with our partners at the water district and others to find ways that we can boost and expand water recycling in our city and certainly to find new sources where we can do so in a way that's environmentally sustainable," Liccardo said.

California Natural Resources Agency Secretary, Wade Crowfoot, said that San Jose is a leader in California and across the nation in environmental sustainability.